Joe Hendry Discusses Conversations With Paul Heyman, CM Punk, And Cody Rhodes

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spoke with Denise Salcedo about a number of topics, including his conversations with several WWE legends, such as Paul Heyman.

Hendry said, “I enjoyed being able to have a conversation with Cody Rhodes, someone who I’ve wrestled before, someone who was instrumental in helping me getting a job with Ring of Honor. I enjoyed chatting with CM Punk. He had great advice for me. I enjoyed meeting Paul Heyman. I didn’t want to assume that Paul Heyman knew who I was, but he did know who I was, and we had a really good conversation. So that was a very cool moment for me. He’s obviously a legend in the business, so to be able to have a conversation with him is great. I enjoyed working with Shane Helms; we’ve gotten on really well. There were so many friendly faces. I really enjoyed talking with everyone backstage. The way that WWE and TNA have been working with each other. It’s just been with open arms on both sides. I have been made to feel so welcome. I know that everybody has, on both sides. So it’s just been a phenomenal partnership.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)