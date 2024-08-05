Joe Hendry Discusses Everyone Not Seeing The Funny Side To His Parody Songs

Joe Hendry recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes to discuss his viral entrance songs and how some have not seen the funny side.

Hendry has gone viral many times due to the parody songs that poke fun at his opponents. From making fun of Scotty 2 Hotty’s finisher to claiming he took Elijah’s [FKA Elias in WWE] job, the TNA star has forced many wrestlers to literally face the music before the match starts. However, not everyone enjoyed being the subject of ridicule:

“Three people that I can think of have got upset. I won’t tell you which ones are which, but I’ll tell you what happened. One time, someone started, in the middle of the match, legitimately stamping on me and I had to control the situation as best I could. I’m proud of how I handled it. There’s another time where someone stormed out the building for three hours before they came back and had to complete the day’s work.

And there was a third time where I did not brief the person on the entrance and they were upset about it. In that case, they were probably right, but I just knew how the fans were going to react. I knew it was going to be great for business and I knew I wouldn’t be able to convince them of that in the moment and that they would only understand in retrospect. With the entrances, in many cases the best thing was to ask for forgiveness, not permission.”

Continuing, Hendry confirmed that he did not want to name any of the aforementioned wrestlers who were upset by the songs before addressing the songs he made for his rivalries against the likes of Kurt Angle, Drew McIntyre and Matt Cardona:

“I’m sure [I don’t want to name and shame] (laughs) but I will say, the top guys are the ones who find it the funniest. I was anxious about the Kurt Angle parody because I wasn’t sure how he’d take me throwing his medals in the bin and just dissing every achievement that he’s had, but he loved it.

Drew [McIntyre] loved it—the top talents love it because they understand. Matt Cardona is a great example. If you look at how he reacted to the ‘Edge’s Bitch’ video, he put his working boots on to make sure that the video got over. So I really appreciate it, I think it makes for great entertainment when the talents steer into it. Drew was struggling to hold back the laughter for the Eiffel 65 video I did about him.”