Joe Hendry Explains Why He’s Calling Out John Cena

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who competed in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match at last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including why he has been calling out WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Hendry said, “As soon as I won this championship, the next day, I’m calling out John Cena. The same way I believed I would be in the Royal Rumble, I believe that I will wrestle John Cena this year. There is no doubt. I had the opportunity to tell John Cena that. We had a one-on-one conversation. It was awesome. He is the greatest. Basically, what he did say is the fortune favors the gold. What he made clear is that, if I want that match to happen, it’s on my shoulders. I have to make it happen and I have to generate the interest to make it happen. It was almost like a challenge. Aside from that, he gave me some great advice. With all the chaos of the Rumble going on, John Cena sat down with me and had a long meaningful conversation where he could have used that time to think about what he was doing. Instead, he invested the time to talk to me. I think he may see something in me, but I have to prove myself. I have to put myself in a position where me vs. John Cena is one of the most compelling matchups in professional wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)