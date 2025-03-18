Joe Hendry Fuels Speculation As Jey Uso’s Mystery Partner For WWE RAW

Jey Uso is set to team up with a mystery partner against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the March 24, 2025, edition of WWE RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. Following the announcement, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry added to the speculation by posting his signature catchphrase on Twitter/X: “Say His Name and He Appears 👏👏.”

Hendry’s post has fueled internet rumors that he could be Jey’s mystery partner, as he is from Edinburgh, Scotland. Additionally, Hendry will be in Glasgow that same night for a Sweet Chin Disco event, further increasing the possibility of his involvement in the match. Fans are now eagerly anticipating whether the TNA champion will make a surprise appearance on WWE programming.

Say His Name and He Appears 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/xDXcKxSPnu — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) March 17, 2025

Here is the description for the Sweet Chin Disco event:

The Wrestling Club Night returns with guest DJ Mark Henry (WWE Hall of Famer) & Joe Hendry Live in Concert for a massive Raw Afterparty @ The Garage.

Sweet Chin Disco is a fusion of wrestling fan culture and rave. Expect non-stop entrance theme bangers — from Attitude Era anthems to current fan favourites & deep cuts (across all promotions) — mass singalongs, big screen visuals & guest superstar appearances.

Joe will be celebrating his recent Royal Rumble appearance & TNA World Title win by performing a special Live concert and Mark will be smashing the dancefloor with a World’s Strongest DJ set. Mark’s DJ sets Stateside have been a viral sensation, so don’t miss his long-awaited debut in the UK.

A rowdy celebration of wrestling fandom like no other, right in the heart of Wrestlemania season!

Want to meet Joe Hendry or Mark Henry? Meet & greet options available as bundle with General Admission ticket or as ‘Extras’ after purchasing General Admission ticket. Meet & Greets take place during the first 2 hours of the event with photo op & signing included.

This party follows our All In 2024 Afterparty which saw 1000+ wrestling fans rave all-night alongside AEW stars including Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana (guest DJ) & Mercedes Moné.

In partnership with WhatCulture and hosted by Adam Wilbourn.