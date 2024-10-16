Joe Hendry Invites Eminem To TNA Bound For Glory 2024

Top TNA star Joe Hendry took to his official Twitter (X) account and sent an invite to hip-hop music icon Eminem.

Hendry wrote, “Hey @Eminem You are officially invited to be in my corner in Detroit at TNA BFG👏 👏 How many like does this need?”

The Grammy award winning rapper has yet to respond to Hendry’s Bound For Glory invitation, where he will face TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth for his title.

