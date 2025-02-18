Joe Hendry Issues Legal Threat Over Bootleg Merchandise

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is taking a stand against counterfeit merchandise after his rising popularity led to a surge in bootleg items.

Hendry called out TeePublic on X (formerly Twitter) for selling unauthorized shirts using his intellectual property. He issued a firm warning, giving the platform 24 hours to remove the listings or face legal action.

In a follow-up tweet, Hendry addressed the broader issue of counterfeit merchandise, including fake websites posing as official stores. He urged fans to only purchase from authorized retailers, such as: TNA Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Tees (PW Tees), Hot Topic, and Major Bendies.

Hendry’s message was clear: Purchases made outside these official outlets are bootlegs.

Hendry’s popularity has soared since his appearance on WWE NXT last year, which led to him challenging for the NXT Title, capturing the TNA World Championship, and competing in this year’s Royal Rumble match.

With his star power continuing to grow, Hendry is determined to protect his brand and ensure fans get authentic merchandise.

Hey @TeePublic Stop infringing on my intellectual property. Take this down within 24 hours, or I will begin legal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/YaWBV6pT0C — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) February 18, 2025

These sites know exactly what they’re doing. https://t.co/zsQjxfO6uB — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) February 18, 2025