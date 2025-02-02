Joe Hendry Makes Surprise Appearance In WWE Royal Rumble

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry shocked the WWE Universe by making a surprise appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Hendry entered the match at #15, marking a major crossover moment between TNA and WWE as their partnership continues to develop.

Hendry’s WWE exposure began last year when he participated in a Battle Royal on NXT TV, where he quickly became a fan favorite. His crossover momentum continued when he competed in the main event of NXT No Mercy, where he lost to Ethan Page in an NXT Championship match.

His Royal Rumble appearance further solidifies TNA’s growing presence in WWE, following previous crossover moments involving Jordynne Grace and Mickie James.

With his Royal Rumble debut now in the books, speculation will rise about Hendry’s potential future in WWE. Will this be a one-off moment, or could WWE and TNA explore further collaboration involving the TNA World Champion?

One thing is certain—Joe Hendry’s stock continues to rise, and the world definitely believes in him.

