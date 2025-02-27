Joe Hendry On The Possibility Of Facing John Cena At TNA Slammiversary

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared on the Respect the Craft podcast, where he discussed several topics including possibly facing 16-time World Champion John Cena at this year’s Slammiversary PPV.

Hendry said, “I mean, look, people know what my dream matches are, and I think that the wonderful thing about wrestling is the fans can use social media to express what they want to see. So I feel like I’ve put it out there. People know what I would like, and it’s up to the fans really, if they want to talk about it. I’ve put that out there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)