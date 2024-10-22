Joe Hendry Plans To Invite John Cena To TNA Should He Win The World Title

Top TNA star Joe Hendry spoke with Sports Central LA on a number of topics, including how he plans on inviting 16-time World Champion John Cena to the company should he win the World Title at Saturday’s Bound For Glory.

Hendry said, “Let’s put it this way. If I can get my hands on the TNA World Championship, what kind of champion would I be if I didn’t invite John Cena to cross the line into TNA Wrestling. That’s just hypothetical.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)