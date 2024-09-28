Joe Hendry Pulled From HOG’s Upcoming Event Due To Hurricane Helene

Top TNA star Joe Hendry was originally scheduled to appear at HOG’s event, “Believe In The Glory,” which is set to take place tomorrow, September 29th, in Queens, New York. However, certain outside factors will prevent him from doing so.

House of Glory Wrestling recently took to their official Twitter (X) account and revealed that Hendry will not be making an appearance at their upcoming show due to factors entirely out of the TNA star’s and their control caused by Hurricane Helene. HOG Wrestling also revealed they will announce Hendry’s replacement soon and fans will not be disappointed.

HOG Wrestling wrote, “Joe Hendry regrets that due to factors entirely out of his and our control caused by Hurricane Helene, we regret to inform you he will not be appearing at HOG this Sunday, September 29th. To bring our fans the best possible wrestling experience, we will announce his replacement soon and you will not be disappointed!!! We are working to secure a new date for Hendry to appear in the very near future!”

