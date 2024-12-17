Joe Hendry Reflects On The Success He’s Had In 2024

Top TNA star Joe Hendry appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the success he has had in 2024 and the goal he has in 2025.

Hendry said, “It has been an insane year, but it’s been the best year. To me it’s proof that every dog has its day and it’s never too late as well … There were surprise appearances, there were crossovers between TNA and NXT. I’ve had some amazing opportunities, we got a song to the top of the charts, main event back-to-back TNA, WWE pay-per-views, front cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated. It’s been the dream. I’m not the guy that gets over the first time. I’m the guy that tries, tries and tries again. Every time someone says my name, I appear and I never stop. And that’s the message I want to put out there — is when you have a goal, you have to chase it relentlessly and for me, it’s being the TNA World Champion.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.