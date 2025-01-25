Joe Hendry Reveals How He Wanted His World Title Win To Be Presented

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared on the Bob Culture podcast. He discussed several topics, including his World Title win at Genesis and how he wanted the celebration to feel.

Hendry said, “Yeah, I made a conscious decision of how I would react. Some things are organic and in the moment and other things you think, this is how I would like this to go. I remember when the three count hit I just took a moment to collect myself, I wanted it to feel like when Steve Austin first won the title at WrestleMania 14. I didn’t want it to be like, because my family were there in attendance. I didn’t want it to be a moment where, everybody’s crying and all this. I wanted it to be very much, this is my time now and I’m taking the throne. That’s how it was supposed to feel. That’s how I felt. I got up on the turnbuckle. It was an amazing feeling. It’s, 12 years of hard work. Whirlwind of a year in 2024 and we finally got it done.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

