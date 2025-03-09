Joe Hendry Reveals How His 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Came About

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge on various topics, including how his 2025 WWE Royal Rumble appearance came about.

Hendry said, “It is kind of scary sometimes when I think about, I have delivered on kind of every single thing that I’ve hinted at over the last couple years. It’s been a wild journey. Look, I take a lot of what I say from the meet and greets. So every meet and greet I did for well over a year was, ‘You gonna be in the Rumble? Are you gonna be in the Rumble? Are you gonna be in the Rumble?’ It’s like that Simpsons episode where they’re like, ‘Can you take us to Mount Splashmore? Can you take us to Mount Splashmore?’ That was what I got every single time. So it was one of those things where, if the fan base are calling for it, then I’m gonna start steering into it because that’s the formula. The formula is going, what are people saying? What do people want? What might be feasible? The crazy thing is I hinted at it a few times, but I didn’t know about the Rumble until the week of. It’s been an awesome experience. I continue to say outrageous things, so we’ll see whether they happen or not.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)