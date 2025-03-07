Joe Hendry Reveals What His Unfinished Business In WWE NXT Is

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge on various topics, including his unfinished business in WWE NXT.

Hendry said, “I had a wonderful time when I was at the Performance Center. I trained there throughout the summer. I was there every day. I was doing TNA and NXT, indies and signings as well as training full-time, so that was a very intense schedule. But I just feel like I improved so much as a wrestler in that time, and it really prepared me for this role. So I think to go back to NXT as TNA Champion would be extremely exciting. I feel like there’s unfinished business with Ethan Page. I saw Oba Femi was dressed as me last night [laughs], he had the blue shirt and the white trousers, so hey, maybe there’s a tag team for me and Oba there. I don’t know, watch out if me and him come to the ring with the blue shirts and the white jeans, better make some room on the other shoulders.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)