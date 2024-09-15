Joe Hendry Says He’s The Face Of TNA And Has To Win The World Title To Prove It

Joe Hendry, who is arguably one of, if not the most popular wrestler in the world today, defeated TNA veteran “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander in a singles match at Victory Road this past Friday night.

Hendry took part in a digital exclusive shortly following the show and said he believes he is the face of the company, but he has to win the TNA World Title to prove it.

Hendry said, “Say his name, and he appears. Now, let that be a lesson to anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to kick Joe Hendry in the balls. We’re too smart for that one now. But all jokes aside, tonight, I made a statement by beating one of the very best wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots in this company. Next, there is only one thing for Joe Hendry, I believe that I am the face of TNA, but to prove it, I have to win the TNA World Title, and that is what’s next for Joe Hendry.”

