Joe Hendry Scores Win In Battle Against Bootleg Merchandise

TNA star Joe Hendry is taking a firm stand against unauthorized merchandise, publicly calling out TeePublic on X (formerly Twitter) for selling counterfeit shirts featuring his likeness and intellectual property.

Hendry issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding the removal of the unauthorized merchandise or he would pursue legal action.

In a follow-up post, he raised concerns about fake “official” websites and bootleg wrestling merchandise, warning fans about unauthorized sellers.

On Wednesday, Hendry provided an update, revealing that TeePublic had begun removing the counterfeit items.

His actions highlight the ongoing issue of counterfeit wrestling products and the importance of supporting official merchandise through legitimate retailers.