Joe Hendry Seemingly Teases WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

After getting over in TNA Wrestling and making several appearances in WWE NXT, Joe Hendry has had a breakout year in 2024.

His popularity skyrocketed after competing in a battle royal on NXT TV, as the crossover between the two promotions continued. Despite receiving the most attention during his entrance among the competitors, he was the first to be eliminated from the battle royale.

He has since worked for NXT in a variety of roles, including commentary, working matches, a live concert, and a backstage segment. Hendry’s most notable loss was to Ethan Page for the NXT Title in the main event of NXT No Mercy.

Hendry responded to a fan who claimed he simply fell off the radar by stating that the tweet would age badly in four months, establishing the timeframe for the WWE Royal Rumble in the first half of the new year. His TNA contract is expected to expire next year.

Hendry will face Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on October 26, 2024, at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.