Joe Hendry Segment Added To TNA iMPACT On January 23

“We Believe! We Believe!”

The chants will be echoing throughout the building on Thursday night following the latest announcement from TNA Wrestling.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling announced that new TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will be appearing on the first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years this coming Thursday night.

Also scheduled for the show is The Rascalz challenging Fraxiom for the NXT Tag-Team Championships, as well as Santino Marella addressing Josh Alexander quitting TNA at TNA Genesis 2025.