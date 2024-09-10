Joe Hendry Segment Announced For 9/12 iMPACT On AXS TV & TNA+

Someone said his name, because this Thursday he will appear.

TNA Wrestling believes in Joe Hendry, and fans will hear from him this week on the final episode of TNA iMPACT before the annual TNA Victory Road special event on Friday.

The Thursday, September 12 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ program will feature the aforementioned Joe Hendry appearance, as well as the following matches:

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

* Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class