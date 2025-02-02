Joe Hendry Sends Message To Roman Reigns And Calls Out John Cena

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Entering at #15, Hendry had a strong showing before ultimately being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

His participation comes after a breakout year in 2024, solidifying his status as one of TNA’s top stars.

Following the event, Hendry appeared in a WWE Royal Rumble Exclusive interview, where he addressed Reigns and once again called out John Cena.

“It’s unusual for Joe Hendry to be at a loss for words, but say his name, and he appeared here in Indianapolis at the biggest Royal Rumble of all time,” Hendry said. “Roman Reigns, congrats. You threw Joe Hendry over the top, but I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths.”

Hendry then shifted his focus to Cena, recalling advice the 16-time World Champion once gave him.

“Before I go, I want to share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena. He gave me four words, and they were, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name.”

With Hendry now making waves in WWE, the question remains—will Cena respond?