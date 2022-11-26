Joe Hendry Talks About Tommy Dreamer Taking Him Under His Wing

Joe Hendry recently appeared as a guest on the Paltrocast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his run in IMPACT Wrestling and how Tommy Dreamer has taken him under his wing.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

How fortunate he is to be at IMPACT: “I’m very fortunate. We’ve got an incredible creative team at IMPACT Wrestling. I’m just a sponge, just soaking up all the information that I can. It feels amazing to collaborate with the creative team. I haven’t really been able to collaborate in this way before, so it’s really fun. I’m learning from that aspect of things all the time. On our creative team, there’s obviously Scott D’Amore, we’ve got Robert Evans, we’ve got Jimmy Jacobs, who are just real sources of knowledge for me. So a lot of the time, what I love is the creative process. Robert and Jimmy have put a lot of effort into helping me take what was kind of like, there was something there, and then let’s build it and put it across on TV as best we can. So that’s been amazing from that perspective.”

Says Tommy Dreamer has taken him under his wing: “Also from an in-ring perspective, I feel like Tommy Dreamer’s kind of taken me under his wing as well, and Tommy’s very good at a lot of the things that I need to work on the most. On the other side of things, the other day I was just kind of discussing move sets and ideas that I had with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. It’s one of those things that you don’t want to [leave] people out because it would be like 50 other people I’ve collaborated with in some way. But it’s so cool. I’ll be 10 years in in January, I started training in 2013. There were so many years where it just felt like the same, the same, the same, but whereas now, I just feel like I’m becoming a better performer every day, every show, and it’s very exciting. All I’m focused on is being the best I can be.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.