Joe Hendry Talks More About Invite To Eminem For TNA Bound For Glory

Joe Hendry has given an update on his invite to Eminem to appear at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

Ahead of the show on Saturday in Detroit, MI., the challenger for Nic Nemeth’s TNA World Championship gave an update on the possibility of the hip-hop legend appearing at the show.

“I’m gonna choose my words extremely carefully here, alright,” Hendry said. “Oh, I gotta be careful with how I word this, man.”

Hendry continued, “I gotta be careful with how I word this. This is what I’ll say. What I’ve been doing is throwing things out there, having fun. That’s how all this started. Before there was the close relationship between TNA and NXT and me going over there, we were putting out things that teased me going there, and then those things you put out into the universe, some of them can eventually become a reality. So I will say this. I don’t know who’s gonna show up at Bound For Glory. But I will tell you this, the chances of Eminem showing up, I would say are higher now than when I first mentioned it. Let’s just say that.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.