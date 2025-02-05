Joe Hendry Teases Bringing TNA World Title To WWE WrestleMania 41

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss a number of topics, including thinking larger than NXT.

Hendry said, “To be completely truthful, I don’t know the inner details and I think that’s the best way to do it because it’s exciting. You find out these opportunities, and people show up, and it’s exciting for us as the roster because we’re seeing people we weren’t expecting show up in different places. Behind the scenes, we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

On potentially bringing the TNA World Title to WWE WrestleMania 41:

“We’re sharing a lot of excitement with the fans. We saw that, yes, the partnership is with TNA and NXT, but I was able to go to the Rumble. Is it that out of the question to think that maybe the TNA Champion could show up on WrestleMania? Is it that crazy? The reaction we got at the Rumble, who knows.”

