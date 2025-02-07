Joe Hendry Teases Releasing An Album: “It Might Be Time”

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared on Behind the Turnbuckle to discuss a number of topics, including how he thinks it might be the opportune time for him to put out an album.

Hendry said, “I think it might be time to put out an album. In fact, so I’m actually building — I’m building a recording studio in Scotland, so I can use when I’m not on the road.”

On his main focus being his TNA World Title reign:

“Getting there is one thing, but to stay there is much more difficult. My goal is always to be the most improved wrestler of the year and, you know, if you’re the most improved wrestler a couple of years in a row, pretty soon you win a World Championship.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.