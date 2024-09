Joe Hendry To Make BZWrestling Debut In France

Joe Hendry is coming to France.

BZWrestling has announced Joe Hendry for their upcoming “Alcatraz” event on November 2, 2024.

“Next stop: November 2nd for our next ALCATRAZ show with the exceptional presence of JOE HENDRY, for the very first time in France,” read a translated version of the announcement. “Come clap, sing and dance with us for the craziest entrance in world wrestling.”