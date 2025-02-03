Joe Hendry Weighs In On Royal Rumble Debut And Possible Return To WWE TV

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who competed in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match at last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE, appeared in a digital exclusive shortly following the show to discuss various topics including making his Royal Rumble debut.

Hendry said, “It’s unusual for Joe Hendry to be at a loss for words, but say his name, and he appeared here in Indianapolis at the biggest Royal Rumble of all time. Roman Reigns, congrats. You threw Joe Hendry over the top, and I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths. But before I go, I do want to share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena. He gave me four words, and it was, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name.”

On when he couple return to WWE TV:

“We are in an era where anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling. You saw tonight, if enough people say his name, he will appear. Anywhere, any time, any show.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

