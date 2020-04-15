Joey Janela Comments On Jim Cornette’s Trademark Filing

The Joey Janela vs. Jim Cornette feud continued on Twitter last night after it was revealed that Cornette filed to trademark his own name last week.

Janela responded to a headline on Cornette’s filing and called him a “decrepit out of touch cuck.”

“Damn I should’ve Trademarked ‘decrepit out of touch cuck’ sooner,” Janela wrote.

Cornette has not responded to Janela’s jab as of this writing, but they apparently have each other blocked on Twitter. It’s likely that Cornette will respond on an upcoming podcast.