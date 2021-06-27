Joey Janela Out of Action Due To A Concussion

During an appearance on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, Joey Janela noted that he’s currently out of action due to a concussion:

“I’ll be coming back soon. I’m dealing with an injury right now, a little concussion deal. S**t happens, everyone knows that, it’s wrestling. All sports, everyone gets concussions. I’ll be cleared from that in the coming weeks, maybe the coming weekend. I’ll be good and hopefully doing AEW stuff soon. Things were about to pick up for me right before [the concussion].”

Janela recently made headlines for getting kicked out of a Seminole County, FL school board meeting.