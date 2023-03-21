Joey Janela Says He “Loves The Freedom” Of No Longer Being In AEW

“The Bad Boy” loves his freedom.

Joey Janela surfaced on social media on Monday and wrote about his departure from the scene in All Elite Wrestling.

The AEW veteran wrote via his official Twitter page about no longer working for the promotion, noting that he is “GCW for life.”

“I appreciate your enthusiasm but I get to walk to the beat of my own drum, make my money, travel the world monthly,” Janela began in a response to a fan who tweeted asking why AEW didn’t re-sign him. “TV is TV. I’m not making a million dollars but the freedom is wonderful.”

Janela continued, “I signed to wrestle Omega and got [two] matches out of it that fans love still! I’m GCW 4 life!”