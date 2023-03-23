Joey Janela vs. Kota Ibushi Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 Event (3/31/2023)

A big time matchup for the upcoming Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 event scheduled for March 31st at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles has been announced.

Joey Janela took to social media to announce that he will be facing Kota Ibushi at the 7th annual Spring Break event.

My whole career has been dedicated to being selfless, young guys & gals or older that are giving it or gave it all to this business & getting them the respect they deserve! But it’s my TIME! I will put on the best performance of career! For those that support me, Thank you 🥹 pic.twitter.com/a6AQmBCCOY — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 23, 2023

The show will be held as part of GCW’s The Collective 2023 series of events.

Kota Ibushi recently departed NJPW and is currently a free agent. He has not wrestled since suffering a shoulder injury back in October 2021 during the finals of the NJPW 2021 G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada.

In addition to this match, Ibushi is scheduled to face Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9.

Here is the updated card for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7:

Joey Janela vs. Kota Ibushi

Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

GCW Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. The East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver)

This event will air live on FITE Plus.