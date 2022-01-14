Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona Confirmed For The Wrld On GCW

GCW has finally announced Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona after weeks of social media feuding. The match will take place during The Wrld On GCW from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.

Chelsea Green will be in Cardona’s corner for the bout.

The Wrld On GCW will air live on pay-per-view that night. Below is the updated card:

* Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Blake Christian

* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

* Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

Stay tuned for more.