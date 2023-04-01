Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 Results (3/31/2023) – New GCW Tag Team Champions Crowned

On March 31st, the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles hosted Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 event in front of a sold out crowd.
Joey Janela’s Spring Break has been an annual event since it’s inception back in 2017. It is now part of GCW The Collective series of events which coincides with WrestleMania Weekend.
The GCW Tag Team Championships changed hands at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 as The East West Express Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne defeated The Motor City Machine Guns Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to win the titles.
In a highly anticipated matchup, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Mike Bailey.
In the main event, Kota Ibushi, in his 2nd match back from injury, defeated Joey Janela.
Here are the full results for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7:
- Main Event: Kota Ibushi defeated Joey Janela
- GCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) defeated Steph De Lander to retain the title.
- Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) defeated Team Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) After the match, Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander attacked Nick Gage and Maki Itoh. Masha Slamovich entered the ring and put the GCW World Title on the line against De Lander.
- El Hijo del Vikingo defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- In Ring Segment with Yoshihiko, Charles Mason and Parrow. Mason tries to destroy Yoshihiko the Wrestling Doll but Yoshihiko German Suplexes Parrow to end the segment.
- GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) to become the new champions.
- Grab The Brass Ring DLC Match: Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Tony Deppen, Cole Radrick, Komander, Billie Starkz, Alec Price, Jack Cartwheel & Shane Mercer. Blake Christian can now challenge any champion in GCW.
