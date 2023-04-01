Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 Results (3/31/2023) – New GCW Tag Team Champions Crowned

On March 31st, the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles hosted Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 event in front of a sold out crowd.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break has been an annual event since it’s inception back in 2017. It is now part of GCW The Collective series of events which coincides with WrestleMania Weekend.

The GCW Tag Team Championships changed hands at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 as The East West Express Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne defeated The Motor City Machine Guns Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to win the titles.

In a highly anticipated matchup, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Mike Bailey.

In the main event, Kota Ibushi, in his 2nd match back from injury, defeated Joey Janela.

Here are the full results for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7: