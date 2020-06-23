Joey Ryan and Dave Crist Released From Impact Wrestling, Michael Elgin Suspended

Due to allegations shared in the #SpeakingOut movement, Impact Wrestling released the following statement:

Impact Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately.

In addition, it has suspended Michael Elgin pending further review of allegations of misconduct.

The Impact production team has been working to remove Joey Ryan from this week’s episode on AXS, according to PWInsider. Cancel Culture vs Crazy Steve and a mystery partner will not air.