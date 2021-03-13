Joey Ryan Fires Back At CM Punk, Latest News On WWE’s ‘Thigh Slap’ Ban

– As PWMania.com previously reported, former Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan stated that he was also dismissing his lawsuit against former ROH wrestler Pelle Tschillis aka Pelle Primeau. CM Punk commented that Ryan should “dismiss it with prejudice” (meaning Ryan can’t re-file) and Ryan responded to Punk:

I meant what I said more than you meant when you told your best friend that you’d cover his legal fees. https://t.co/p37MJbWrWL — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) March 12, 2021

– In an update on Vince McMahon reportedly banning “thigh slapping” as a sound effect in WWE, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the following:

“It’s one of those things (remember the no wrestling during commercial breaks ban) that most figure will be forgotten about soon enough.”

There was apparently a sign backstage at television that read “Do not slap leg when kicking” and Bryan Alvarez was able to obtain a photo: