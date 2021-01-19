Joey Ryan Says He Has ‘Not Committed Any Crimes’

As previously reported, there were several online accusations made towards former Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan during the #SpeakingOut movement. HeelByNature.com reported that two lawsuits filed by Ryan were recently dismissed. One of the lawsuits, filed against an accuser, was dismissed by a judge due to a “lack of prosecution.”
Ryan has issued a new public statement regarding accusations made against him:
I have not committed any crimes. I have never been investigated for a crime. There has never been any evidence connecting me to a crime. I have never even been a person of interest in a crime. It is bizarre that some would expect me to live my life like a criminal.
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 18, 2021