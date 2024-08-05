John Cena Addresses His WWE Retirement

Not only does John Cena not want his fans to feel sad about his retirement from WWE, but he also does not feel that way about leaving the company.

During Money in the Bank, it was announced that Cena would retire from the WWE in-ring in the year 2025. Before announcing that the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025 will be the final times he performs, he has been quoted as claiming that he will be present when Raw is moved to the streaming service Netflix. Throughout the course of the year, the former WWE Champion intends to wrestle and expects to compete in thirty to forty contests.

Cena was asked about his retirement as he was being interviewed by ExtraTV for the purpose of promoting his Amazon feature “Jackpot.”

Cena said, “It’s going to be fun. Not bittersweet for me, it’s going to be fun. I’m so grateful that I’m in a position where I still have my health and I’m able to carve out a large section of time and perform for a year, from January to December, and give everyone a heads up. A lot of times in WWE, sometimes injuries force retirement all of a sudden. One day you’re there, the next day you’re gone, or sometimes you say you’re going to retire and it’s part of the bit. You attack somebody and get a shot at the championship. This is my way, for an audience that has made me who I am, after 23 years of investment, to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to give you six months. That’s your warning. In January, we’re going on tour, and in December, I’m hanging them up. Let’s all get together at various spots around the world the next calendar year and get loud and rowdy one more time.”

The movie will be added to Amazon Prime on August 15th.