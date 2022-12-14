John Cena and Jason Momoa Set to Star in Upcoming Film “Killer Vacation”

In the new action comedy “Killer Vacation,” John Cena will star alongside Jason Momoa, according to Variety.

Cena is known for his role as Peacemaker, and Momoa is known for playing Aquaman in the DC Films universe..

There is no set date for the release of “”Awesome Vacation.” Mark and Brian Gunn wrote the script. A comparison to “True Lies” has been made by those who are familiar to the film. It’ll be produced by John Rickard and Peter Safran.

According to the report, Cena met Momoa on the set of the Fast and Furious franchise and wanted to bring their natural chemistry to another film. Momoa previously collaborated on an Apple TV series with former WWE Champion Dave Bautista “See.”

On Friday, December 30, Cena will return to his WWE roots. The future WWE Hall of Famer is expected to wrestle at WrestleMania 39, as previously reported.