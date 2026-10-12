John Cena Announced For Rhode Island Comic Con

John Cena is scheduled to make an appearance at the annual Rhode Island Comic Con on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
The event will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center.
Cena’s appearance gives fans an opportunity to see the WWE star at one of the region’s major pop culture conventions.
Additional information regarding tickets and the event is available through the official Rhode Island Comic Con website.
THE CHAMP IS HERE and you CAN see him!
Please welcome JOHN CENA to @The_AMPPVD and @RIConvention!
A 17-time WWE World Champion, Hollywood superstar, and the man behind Peacemaker, John Cena has become one of the biggest names in sports entertainment and beyond, with unforgettable roles in The Suicide Squad, Fast X, Bumblebee, the upcoming Matchbox: the Movie and more!
JOHN CENA WILL BE APPEARING SUNDAY ONLY! Don’t miss your chance to meet the legend himself at Rhode Island Comic Con! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/c1q6njMq8v!
#RICC2026 #JohnCena #WWE #Peacemaker #TheChampIsHere
— Rhode Island Comic Con (@ricomiccon) October 9, 2026