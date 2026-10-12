Monday, October 12, 2026
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John Cena Announced For Rhode Island Comic Con

By
Phil Johnson
-
John Cena
John Cena | WWE

John Cena is scheduled to make an appearance at the annual Rhode Island Comic Con on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The event will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center.

Cena’s appearance gives fans an opportunity to see the WWE star at one of the region’s major pop culture conventions.

Additional information regarding tickets and the event is available through the official Rhode Island Comic Con website.

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