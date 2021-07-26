John Cena Announced For WWE Event At Madison Square Garden

WWE has announced John Cena for their return to Madison Square Garden on September 10th. This will be a live Friday Night SmackDown but with RAW & SmackDown stars appearing.

Here is the full announcement on Cena-

John Cena to return to Madison Square Garden for Friday Night SmackDown on Sept. 10

You can see 16-time World Champion John Cena when the blue brand returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, Sept. 10!

John Cena will be on hand when the top stars of SmackDown and Raw compete in a Supershow at Madison Square Garden.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the action when WWE makes its highly anticipated return to New York City for Friday Night SmackDown, broadcasting live Friday, Sept. 10, on FOX at 8/7 C. The epic event will also feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Edge, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens and more.

Tickets are available now for this incredible event via Ticketmaster.