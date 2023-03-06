John Cena Arrives In Boston For WWE RAW Return, Cena Gives Major Praise To The Rock

WWE’s Superstar Sunday block on A&E will continue tonight with a new two-hour “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Chyna at 8pm ET, followed by a new one-hour episode of WWE Rivals at 10pm, featuring a look at John Cena vs. The Rock.

This evening, Cena took to Twitter to promote his Rivals episode, saying he wouldn’t be who he is without The Great One.

“Relive this epic @WWE rivaly thru those who lived it. I wouldnt be who I am 2day w/o @TheRock. Professionally & personally. He challenged me, demanded my best, forced me to address my flaws w/ the world watching! Respect is a core value for me…this took it to new level!,” he wrote.

As of this writing, Rock had not responded to Cena.

PWInsider reports that Cena has just returned from Australia and has arrived in his hometown of Boston, MA. He’ll be in town for tomorrow’s live RAW, where he’ll face WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for WrestleMania 39.

PWMania.com exclusively spoke with WWE Superstar Tamia regarding tonight’s A&E specials, you can check out the complete interview by clicking here.

Cena’s aforementioned tweet, as well as previews for tonight’s WWE – A&E shows, can be found below: