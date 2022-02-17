John Cena Believes A WWE Character Change Would Have ‘Ten Years Worth of Story’

During an interview with GQ, John Cena talked about pitching ideas for his character in WWE:

“It takes a certain type of individual to go out there and play your hit song every night for two decades. There are decisions I can make, but I don’t make, ‘Okay, now John Cena’s gonna be a bad guy.’ I don’t make that choice.”

“Then I can be like, ‘Okay, I’m never gonna be a bad guy. How can I nuance a virtuous character?’ Would it have been great to be able to mess with the ‘flaws’ of WWE John Cena? Oh my goodness, I think there’s another ten years worth of story in there. But it’s not my choice. I don’t run the company.”