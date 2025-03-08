John Cena Booked For First WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania 41

Following his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 and upcoming WrestleMania 41 showdown with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, John Cena has been confirmed for multiple WWE appearances in the coming months.

Upcoming WWE appearances for John Cena:

WrestleMania 41 – April 19 & 20

Cena is scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas, NV.

Raw Appearances During WWE’s European Tour

March 17 – Brussels, Belgium

March 24 – Glasgow, Scotland

March 31 – London, England

Saturday Night’s Main Event Special

May 24 – Cena is officially confirmed for Saturday Night’s Main Event

Upcoming SmackDown Appearances

April 25 – SmackDown following WrestleMania 41 in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

May 30 – Knoxville, Tennessee

June 13 – Lexington, Kentucky

June 20 – Grand Rapids, Michigan

With WWE heavily featuring Cena as a top heel, his presence on SmackDown and Raw is expected to keep momentum building beyond WrestleMania 41.