John Cena Coaching WWE Star At Live Events

In an interview from last week with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.com, Rey Mysterio noted that John Cena has been coaching his son Dominik at WWE live events. Here is what Rey has said about Dominik’s progression as a performer:

“On a scale of one to 10, he’s about an eight in my eyes. Of course, I’m the father, so I see him do well every night. I am very picky with him because that’s just how I am, even with my craft. But I also have to understand and tell myself, ‘Well, he’s only been doing this for less than a year, so chill, relax. He’s doing good.’

But at the end of the day, I think me being hard on him as much as I can is only going to make him better and possibly hate me as well. I just want him to do good. I just him to be ready, and I know he is ready now. He’s been learning week by week. He’s got incredible coaches next to him on a week-to-week basis. Last weekend, we wrestled with John Cena versus Roman (Reigns) and The Usos.

To hear Cena coaching him in the corner, and he just stayed quiet. What he learned from Cena is completely different than what he’s going to learn from me. So I asked Cena to coach my son as much as he can. He’s all yours. Dominik learned a lot this past weekend, and it’s only gonna get better.”