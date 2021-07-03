John Cena Comments On A Potential Match Against Drew McIntyre

In an interview with On Demand Entertainment, Drew McIntyre talked about a potential match against John Cena:

“I hope it does happen. I’ve been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 and we’ve never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We’ve been in tag matches and multi-man matches, but never a singles match. Where I’m at today in my career and managing to reach the top of the industry after so many ups and downs, and where John is at, he’s just on another level. He’s conquered WWE, conquering Hollywood, but he still loves WWE more than anything and wants to come back and help and have those big matches. There’s no bigger match, as far as I’m concerned than John Cena vs. McIntyre.”

The outlet spoke with Cena about McIntyre’s comments and here is what Cena had to say:

“I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying that things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you put for as an effort. Man, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way shape or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen — and I’m not either. Neither of us have that power, that’s beyond our capacity, so, I certainly am grateful for being mentioned, which is awesome.”

“I got more matches left in the WWE, I’m not done, but I’ve never approached anything like, ‘I’d like to work with this person, or I want to have a match with this person’ because I don’t make those choices. They say, ‘Hey, we’d like you to do this.’ Alright, it’s time to go to work. And that’s really allowed me to enjoy every step of the way. I think if we build up expectations in our head — like, I hate to say this to Drew, but if that never happens, how is he supposed to feel about that?”