John Cena Comments on His Upcoming RAW Return, WWE Hypes Cena’s Appearance

Former WWE Superstar John Cena has been filming the “Ricky Stanicky” movie in Melbourne, Australia, but he’ll be returning to his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts on March 6 for a live RAW appearance. WWE announced the return this week on Monday.

Cena took to Twitter to hype his first WWE TV appearance since the final SmackDown of 2022, when he defeated Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Kevin Owens.

“From the streets of Melbourne STR8 2 Boston to see my @WWE family! Thank you @tdgarden for allowing me to be part of a can’t miss #WWERaw on the Road to #WrestleMania!!!,” Cena wrote.

WWE also hyped Cena’s return, writing, “Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena makes his triumphant return to Monday Night Raw on March 6 during The Road to WrestleMania. The last time we saw Cena in a WWE ring was when he and Kevin Owens defeated the team of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn on the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown. What will Cena have to say when he returns to the red brand? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!,”

The build-up to Cena’s match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 is expected.

You can see Cena’s full tweet below: