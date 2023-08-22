John Cena Comments On His WWE Return, In-Ring Debut In India

As noted, John Cena is coming back to WWE soon.

WWE announced on Monday that Cena will be working the Friday Night SmackDown show on September 1 from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA., which is the go-home show for WWE Payback.

Cena will also be working the WWE Superstar Spectacle event from the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India on Friday, September 8.

Shortly after the news broke, Cena took to Twitter (X) to share his reaction.

“Cannot wait to reunite with the WWE family live on SmackDown,” he wrote. “Especially excited to meet the WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in India!”

Cena added, “The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!!”