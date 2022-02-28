John Cena Comments On How “Peacemaker” Stunts Compare To Wrestling Moves

John Cena found success with his “Peacemaker” character in “The Suicide Squad” movie that led to the character getting its own series. The show was recently renewed for a second season on HBO Max.

Cena recently spoke to PEOPLE about the show and how training for stunts on the show compares to his time in WWE:

“No, it’s completely different. Movie coordinator stunt performers are massive amounts of repetition not only through practice, but through performance as well. Whereas you can practice your craft in WWE, but once you’re out there live, it happens once and there really is no wrong. It just is. There’s also no enormous, energetic, unbelievable crowd cheering you on as you do all this stuff and it has to be done from many angles and many perspectives. It’s nuts. I remember when I started to do movies in 2004, ’05, and really got frustrated with the process because as a young man, I really wanted to be in that ring as there really isn’t much of anything that compares to the sensation of being in that ring performing in front of a live audience, for me. it’s not the same. I’ve found a much greater appreciation for it now. Maybe that’s because I’m working with great people and I’m a part of fantastic stories. I’m finding my stride as a performer but it’s very different and if given the choice, I think 10 times out of 10 I would rather be in a ring performing action than on the screen performing action.”