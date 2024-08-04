John Cena Comments On Indi Hartwell Performing His Theme Over The Weekend

Indi Hartwell took to the stage at Sami Zayn’s comedy show on Friday, August 2 in Cleveland, Ohio while various talents were on stage.

For her performance, Hartwell took to the microphone and rhymed over the WWE theme song of the future WWE Hall of Fame legend.

“The Greatest of All-Time” noticed this, and reacted with a post on X today.

“The opportunity to be a WWE Superstar is better than a movie… because you get to live every minute of it,” Cena wrote. “Thanks for repping ‘the classics’ SummerSlam weekend!”