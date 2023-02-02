John Cena Comments On Joining Zac Efron As Lead Stars In Peter Farrelly Movie “Ricky Stanicky”

John Cena has signed on for another big movie project.

Amazon Studios announced on Wednesday that they have acquired the Peter Farrelly film “Ricky Stanicky,” with the aforementioned WWE legend-turned-emerging acting star in Hollywood joining up with movie co-star Zac Efron

“Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at Amazon Studios, Prime Video,” Cena wrote as the start of his reaction-tweet regarding the big news from the movie world. “‘Ricky Stanicky’ is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him!”

The “Ricky Stanicky” film co-starring John Cena and Zac Efron, and including Jermaine Fowler, will be given an exclusive release on their streaming service, with an official premiere date yet to be announced.

Featured below is the actual tweet from John Cena reacting the news of the movie that Peter Farrelly, who is a veteran with a ton of credibility in the Hollywood scene, with such blockbuster credits to his name such as “There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb & Dumber,” “My, Myself & Irene,” “Stuck On You,” “Shallow Hal,” “Hall Pass” and “The Ringer.”