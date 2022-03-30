John Cena Comments On No Longer Being A Full-Time Wrestler

John Cena recently did an interview with GQ.com and here is an excerpt about his WWE career:

Do you ever miss the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time?

“I miss it every day. Every single day. But I’ll be 45 on April 23rd, and I was very fortunate to make it as long as I did with only a minor list of injuries. Nothing that has changed the trajectory of my long term health. I’m strong, flexible, and in really good shape externally, internally. I think now, being a full-time touring performer might start to hit that point of diminishing returns, and I have to be realistic when I look at that.”